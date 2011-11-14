Report: Jets' Tomlinson has no structural damage in knee

Published: Nov 14, 2011 at 03:08 AM

The New York Jets might have been better off taking a knee toward the end of the 37-16 thrashing at the hands of the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium.

Running back LaDainian Tomlinson suffered a knee injury on his final carry of the game, although an MRI exam on Monday showed no structural damage and no torn ligaments in the knee, according to the New York Daily News.

The Jets will monitor Tomlinson this week, according to the report, but the team faces a quick turnaround with Thursday night's game against the Denver Broncos on NFL Network.

ESPN New York reported that Tomlinson was able to leave the Jets' locker room under his own power, though he was walking with a limp.

"I'm all right," Tomlinson told ESPN New York Sunday. "I'll get some more tests done (Monday) and we'll go from there. My leg got hit low and I grabbed my leg."

