Report: Jets' Smith has $10K fine cut in half following appeal

The fine that Jets safety Eric Smith received from the NFL because of an illegal hit in the AFC Championship Game has been cut to $5,000 following his appeal, the New York Daily Newsreported Friday, citing a source.
In his appeal, Smith contended he didn't hit a defenseless receiver, a source told the Daily News.
This isn't the first time Smith has been fined, and it isn't the most costly either. In 2008, the safety received a $50,000 fine from the league for a violent helmet-to-helmet collision with then-Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Anquan Boldin. The hit led to missed time for both players.