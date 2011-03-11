Report: Jets' Smith has $10K fine cut in half following appeal

Published: Mar 11, 2011 at 09:01 AM

The fine that Jets safety Eric Smith received from the NFL because of an illegal hit in the AFC Championship Game has been cut to $5,000 following his appeal, the New York Daily Newsreported Friday, citing a source.

Smith initially was fined $10,000 for his hit on wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders early in the second quarter of the Jets' 24-19 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Jan. 23. Smith was flagged for a 15-yard penalty on the play.

In his appeal, Smith contended he didn't hit a defenseless receiver, a source told the Daily News.

This isn't the first time Smith has been fined, and it isn't the most costly either. In 2008, the safety received a $50,000 fine from the league for a violent helmet-to-helmet collision with then-Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Anquan Boldin. The hit led to missed time for both players.

