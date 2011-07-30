Report: Jets re-sign safety Smith to three-year deal

Published: Jul 30, 2011 at 06:15 AM

NEW YORK -- A person familiar with the deal said Saturday the Jets have re-signed safety Eric Smith to a three-year contract, keeping the key backup in New York.

Smith, also a hard-hitting special teams player, has been with the Jets since they drafted him in the third round out of Michigan State in 2006. The signing comes after New York lost out Friday night to the Philadelphia Eagles in its pursuit of free-agent cornerback Nnamdi Asomugha.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team hadn't announced the move.

Smith, 28, has 201 career tackles, along with four interceptions, 17 passes defensed and a sack.

The signing was first reported by The Star-Ledger of Newark, N.J.

Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news

Will Jaguars' spending spree pay off? Plus, ranking NFL's top 5 pass-rush duos after free agency shakeup

In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks explores the rationale behind Jacksonville's aggressive spending spree. Plus, a look at the top five pass-rushing duos in the wake of the free agency frenzy. And how will the Packers replace Davante Adams?
news

Cowboys agree to terms with pass rusher Dante Fowler

The Dallas Cowboys have agreed to a deal with pass rusher ﻿Dante Fowler﻿, who previously played with the Falcons under current 'Boys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Cleveland Browns' trade for Deshaun Watson underscores cold, hard reality

Deshaun Watson hovered like a ghost over the NFL for a year, ever-present but almost entirely unseen and unheard. Still facing 22 civil lawsuits, the quarterback was traded to the Browns on Friday. Judy Battista says the ordeal underscores a cold, hard reality.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW