Report: Gronkowski meets with Red Sox's medical coordinator

Published: Feb 22, 2012 at 11:35 AM

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski visited the Boston Red Sox at their spring training facilities in Fort Myers, Fla., on Wednesday, according to NESN.com, and had a conversation with Jim Rowe, the team's medical operations coordinator.

Reuter: High stakes in Indy

Heading into the combine, Chad Reuter identifies

12 prospects who must perform well ... or pay the consequences. More ...

The website reported that Gronkowski was using crutches during his visit.

"Had a blast in Fort Myers with my family," Gronkowski tweeted Wednesday. "Meet (sic) a lot of great people too in the area! Now time for my flight, cya!"

Gronkowski was hampered by a left ankle injury in Super Bowl XLVI, failing to catch Tom Brady's Hail Mary pass in the end zone. The New York Giants won; video later surfaced of Gronkowski dancing at a club following the loss.

Gronkowski had surgery earlier in February, according to the Boston Globe, and was expected at the time to be ready to go when organized team activities begin.

According to NESN.com, Rowe was the head trainer for the Red Sox in 2004, when pitcher Curt Schilling played through the playoffs with an ankle injury.

