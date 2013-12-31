Report: Football sources aren't embracing idea of hit counts

Tuesday's health and safety news from the world of football:
- In its
series on concussions this week,
[the Omaha World-Herald examined](http://www.omaha.com/article/20131231/LIVEWELL01/131239870) the growing business of concussion sensors, including a study that seeks to put a hit count on area youth football players. However, not every youth football organization is embracing the idea of hit counts.
- The World-Herald series also looked at the business of helmets and the advances being tested at the University of Nebraska.
- The New York Times featured Stanford University's "district strength training" regimen and how it helps the football team.
- The Vail Daily News' Ask A Doc column explained what it entails to have shoulder separation surgery.
- The FDA wrote on its website that there is no approved drug that can promote faster healing time for a concussion.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor