Report: Football sources aren't embracing idea of hit counts

Published: Dec 31, 2013 at 04:43 AM

Tuesday's health and safety news from the world of football:

  • In its
  series on concussions this week, 
 [the Omaha World-Herald examined](http://www.omaha.com/article/20131231/LIVEWELL01/131239870) the growing business of concussion sensors, including a study that seeks to put a hit count on area youth football players. However, not every youth football organization is embracing the idea of hit counts.
  • The World-Herald series also looked at the business of helmets and the advances being tested at the University of Nebraska.
  • The FDA wrote on its website that there is no approved drug that can promote faster healing time for a concussion.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

