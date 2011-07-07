Report: Engagement ring returned to Cowboys' Williams

Roy Williams' quest for the ring apparently is over.
A court hearing in connection with a lawsuit that the Dallas Cowboys wide receiver filed over an engagement ring he allegedly mailed to a former Miss Texas USA has been canceled.
Williams sued Brooke Daniels to retrieve the ring, which the receiver sent in February as part of a marriage proposal, and a hearing on the case was scheduled for Friday. But court administrator Tina Gurule told The Associated Press that the hearing has been canceled and not rescheduled.
Gurule couldn't confirm if the ring, valued at $76,600, had been returned to Williams, but ESPNDallas.com cited court officials in reporting that Williams had received it.
Michael Daniels, Brooke's father, told the Odessa American earlier in the week that he planned to return the ring.
"I want to wash my hands of it," he told the newspaper. "It's just a hassle. I'll take care of my daughter. I don't need him."
Daniels operates a plumbing company in Tomball, a Houston suburb. A woman who answered the phone there Thursday said Michael Daniels wasn't available for comment.
Williams' attorney, Craig Gant, didn't return a phone message left at his office.
Williams was born in Odessa, Texas, about 350 miles west of Dallas. According to the lawsuit, filed June 30 in Ector County District Court, Brooke Daniels contacted Williams "shortly before Valentine's Day" and asked for $5,000 for school and dental bills.
Williams sent Daniels the money and a baseball for her brother in an overnight package. Williams also recorded a marriage proposal and included an engagement ring, the lawsuit said.
Daniels declined the proposal and refused to return the ring, the lawsuit said. Six weeks later, according to the lawsuit, Daniels claimed the ring was lost, and Williams asked his insurance company to investigate.
The insurance company learned that Daniels' father was in possession of the ring. The lawsuit said Williams asked for the ring, but that Daniels "have refused to surrender possession of it."
The lawsuit also included a request for temporary restraining order that would have prevented Daniels from selling or destroying the ring. The purpose of the canceled hearing was to discuss the restraining order.
Williams signed a six-year, $45 million contract with the Cowboys in 2008 after being traded from the Detroit Lions. The former University of Texas star caught 37 passes for 530 yards and five touchdowns in 15 games last season.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.