Report: Eagles trying to trade WR Damaris Johnson

The Philadelphia Eagles are busy slimming down their payroll to 53 active players, but one roster-hopeful who hasn't been waived is wide receiver Damaris Johnson.
CSN Philly's Geoff Mosher reported Friday that Chip Kelly and friends are trying to trade the third-year pass-catcher ahead of Saturday's 4 p.m. ET deadline.
The 5-foot-8, 175-pound Johnson has 21 career catches over two seasons in Philly to go with plenty of special teams snaps. He enjoyed a strong preseason as the Eagles showcased him late in games to the tune of nine catches for 90 yards and a score to go along with 12 rushing attempts for another 83 yards.
The undrafted but versatile wideout out of Tulsa isn't going to make the Eagles. Johnson likely can be acquired for a late-round conditional pick, but if nobody comes calling, he'll be among the hundreds of NFL hopefuls looking for work by Saturday night.
