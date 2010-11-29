Report: Cowboys RB Barber likely out vs. Colts; Choice to step in

Published: Nov 29, 2010 at 06:48 AM

Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber will likely be ruled out of Sunday's game against Indianapolis Colts with a strained left calf, according to The Dallas Morning News.

Barber injured his calf in the second half of the Cowboys' 30-27 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Thanksgiving Day. He played through the injury and totaled 19 yards on 10 rushes with a touchdown. 

Barber has 313 yards on 102 carries this season with three touchdowns. The sixth-year back is second on the team in rushing behind Felix Jones, who has 448 yards. 

The injury to Barber pushes third-year back Tashard Choice into a more prominent role in the Cowboys' offense. 

Choice has only 38 yards rushing on the season. He saw limited playing time against the Saints, scoring the Cowboys' final touchdown on a 1-yard burst to give Dallas a 27-23 lead in the fourth quarter.

Jones is also banged up, and was listed as questionable with a hip injury against the Saints. He played in the game, rushing for 44 yards on 13 carries and catching seven passes for 69 yards.

