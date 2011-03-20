Report: Cowboys CB McCann arrested for public intoxication

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Bryan McCann was arrested by Dallas police Saturday morning and charged with public intoxication, WFAA-TV in Dallas reported.
McCann was taken to the city of Dallas' detox center at about 3 a.m. on Saturday and released about eight hours later. The details of what led to McCann's arrest have not been released.
McCann denied intoxication in a statement released through his agent on Sunday.
"To my family, friends, coaches, teammates, and all Dallas Cowboy & SMU fans," the statement begins. "My good name and reputation mean everything to me. I have never been arrested before and take pride in conducting myself at all times in a responsible and respectful manner off the football field. I was not intoxicated and did not pose a danger to myself or others.
"I am very grateful that, due to the Constitution and Americans' strong and enduring belief in due process, I am presumed innocent of this public intoxication charge because I am innocent. I look forward to vigorously defending myself in a court of law. I thank you for your continued support."
McCann, an undrafted free agent out of Southern Methodist, played in nine games for the Cowboys last season, highlighted by a 101-yard interception return for a touchdown against the New York Giants in Week 10 and a 97-yard punt return for a touchdown against the Detroit Lions one week later.