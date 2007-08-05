Report: Colts' McFarland to miss season

The NFL Network's Adam Schefter is reporting that Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Anthony McFarland has sustained a season-ending knee injury.
According to sources, McFarland suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament. The Indianapolis Star is reporting that McFarland's injury is believed to be to his patella tendon. Either injury likely would end McFarland's season.
The Colts have said McFarland is still undergoing an evaluation and his status has not yet been determined.
McFarland's injury comes just one day after the Colts terminated the contract of defensive tackle Corey Simon.
The Colts acquired McFarland last October in a trade with Tampa Bay, sending the Buccaneers a second-round draft pick.