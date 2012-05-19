Report: Claiborne won't be ready for Dallas Cowboys minicamp

Dallas Cowboys first-round draft pick Morris Claiborne will not be ready to participate in mandatory minicamp in June as the cornerback previously said, according to a reporter with the team's official website.
The sixth-overall pick out of Louisiana State had surgery on torn ligaments in his wrist before the April draft. Claiborne had the pins removed from his wrist last week and has participated in team workouts on a limited basis.
The Cowboys are still planning for Claiborne to be fully healed in time for training camp in late July, despite the corner saying he could be fully recovered by June 12, when the team begins a three-day minicamp.
The Cowboys traded up to pick Claiborne, whom many analysts pegged as the best defensive player in the draft. The team hopes Claiborne will shore up a secondary that surrendered 244.1 yards per game last season.