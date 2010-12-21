Report: Chargers would consider using franchise tag on Jackson

Published: Dec 20, 2010 at 11:45 PM

Would the San Diego Chargers consider keeping wide receiver Vincent Jackson after spending most of the season in a contract dispute?

According to the San Diego Union-Tribune, yes, but most likely only for one more year.

The newspaper reported there remains almost no way the Chargers will sign Jackson to a long-term deal, but they would consider putting a franchise tag (likely worth approximately $10 million for one season) on him if such a designation remains part of the NFL's next collective bargaining agreement. The current labor deal expires March 4.

The Chargers view Jackson, who has sought as much as $50 million for five seasons, as a risk because of his arrests for DUIs and driving with a suspended license. There is the potential for a long suspension from the NFL if he gets in more trouble off the field.

But Jackson illustrated his on-field value in last Thursday night's victory over the San Francisco 49ers, catching three touchdown passes.

Jackson signed his contract tender for this season on Oct. 29 after Week 7. He missed the next three games because of a team-imposed suspension and being placed on the roster exempt list. By being eligible to play for the final six games (he missed one because of injury), he will accrue his sixth season toward free agency.

Jackson and his agent said at one point that the receiver wouldn't play at all this season because of his unhappiness at not receiving a long-term deal. Counting the six games and the Chargers' Week 10 bye, Jackson will earn $240,058 rather than the $3.268 million that he would have made had he signed his restricted free-agent tender before the season.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Roundup: Jets signing former Washington OT Morgan Moses to one-year deal

The Jets have acquired a new starting offensive tackle. Veteran free agent Morgan Moses is signing a one-year deal with New York, Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo report. The pact is worth $3.6 million in base salary but can get up to $5.3 million with playing-time incentives.
news

Bears WR Marquise Goodwin falls short in qualifying bid for Tokyo Olympics

Marquise Goodwin's pursuit of the Tokyo Olympics is over. The Bears WR participated in Friday's long jump event at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon but failed to qualify for Sunday's finals after finishing 19th out of 24 jumpers.
news

Dolphins among teams providing aid to victims of condo collapse in Florida

The Miami Dolphins are lending a much-needed helping hand in the wake of a partial 12-story condo collapse in Surfside, Florida.
news

NFL players, community react to Derek Chauvin's sentencing for murder of George Floyd

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been sentenced to 22.5 years in prison for the murder of George Floyd. NFL players reacted to the news Friday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW