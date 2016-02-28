Report: Chargers open to dealing No. 3 overall pick

But the real surprise here would be if anything happened at all. Teams are still trading up to acquire once-in-a-generation players, but the playbook is out. Like baseball's transition into the Moneyball era, teams have the proper sample size to determine that more draft picks are better than fewer. With hundreds of draft eligible prospects every year, and with a deep class that could push first-round talent into the early third round, this draft is more about increasing your chances at a hit.