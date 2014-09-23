Report: Chargers' Manti Te'o (foot) out multiple weeks

The San Diego Chargers linebacker reportedly suffered a right foot fracture during Sunday's victory over the Buffalo Bills, according to U-T San Diego's Michael Gehlken.
Te'o is expected to miss multiple weeks, but he will avoid going on injured reserve, according to the report.
It's the third foot injury of the second-year linebacker's career. Te'o missed the first three games last season with an injured right foot that required offseason surgery -- Sunday's injury was on that same foot.
The 23-year-old sprained his left foot during the preseason, but returned to the lineup to start Week 1.
Te'o had played well in the Chargers' first three games. He leads an underrated San Diego defense in tackles and compiled 10 takedowns in Week 3 against the Bills. For perspective, it's worth noting that Pro Football Focus had Te'o graded as its ninth-ranked inside linebacker through three weeks of the 2014 season.
