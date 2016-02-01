Report: Buccaneers to keep Vincent Jackson for 2016

The Tampa Bay Buccaneersplan to keepVincent Jackson at a $9.77 million base salary and a $12.2 million cap hit for 2016, per Scott Reynolds of Pewter Report.
Now 33 years old, Jackson was viewed as a potential cap casualty after battling knee, rib and wrist injuries over the past two seasons. He failed to reach 1,000 yards last season for the first time since 2010.
The Bucs will retain Jackson for several reasons. He's a team leader suited to Dirk Koetter's offense. That's hard to replace in a weak free-agent market and a below average draft class for wide receivers.
Winston's offensive attack also averaged 22.3 points per game with Jackson in the lineup last season compared to 19.6 points per game with Mike Evans' running mate sidelined.
With Jackson returning and All-Pro running back Doug Martinexpected to be re-signed, Koetter and general manager Jason Licht can concentrate on upgrading the offensive line and slot receiver once the new league year kicks off in March.