Report: Broken arm might not end Steelers QB Leftwich's year

Published: Aug 28, 2011 at 03:10 AM

Steelers quarterback Byron Leftwich left Saturday night's preseason game with a broken left arm, and although most expect him to miss the season, a source told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that might not be the case.

According to the newspaper, the Steelers won't update Leftwich's condition until he's fully evaluated.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin wouldn't confirm after the game that Leftwich suffered a season-ending injury to his non-throwing arm, but he suggested it was serious.

"I don't have the time he is going to be out, but I am sure it will be an extended period of time," Tomlin said, according to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.

The injury occurred when Leftwich landed awkwardly after a scramble in the Steelers' 34-16 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. The ninth-year pro immediately ran to the sideline screaming in pain.

"It is disheartening," Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown said, according to the Tribune-Review. "To see him in that type of pain really hurt me."

If Leftwich truly is lost for the season, both Dennis Dixon and Charlie Batch likely would stay on the roster as starter Ben Roethlisberger's backups.

The Steelers also lost rookie tight end Miguel Chavis for the season after he tore a pectoral muscle against the Falcons.

Tomlin termed injuries to center Maurkice Pouncey (ankle), nose tackle Casey Hampton (shoulder) and Keenan Lewis (knee) as "minimal."

