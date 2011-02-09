Report: Bengals QB Palmer to put Cincy-area home up for sale

If the Bengals weren't convinced that Carson Palmer truly wants out of Cincinnati, perhaps they should be now.
The Bengals quarterback is about to put his Cincinnati-area home on the market, according to local television station WCPO.
"He's not coming back", according to a real estate agent who talked Wednesday morning with the disenchanted Bengals quarterback.
Recent reports out of Cincinnati say that Palmer, the Bengals quarterback the past eight seasons, has requested a trade and is willing to retire if one is not granted.
Palmer, the No. 1 overall draft pick by the Bengals in 2003, is under contract through 2014 as part of a $97 million extension he signed at the end of the 2005 season.
In the meantime, the Bengals have begun to make signifcant changes to their offense, firing Bob Bratkowski -- the team's offensive coordinator since 2001 -- and hiring Jay Gruden to run the team's offense.