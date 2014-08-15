Reno-area youth football league transitions to Heads Up Football

Friday's Heads Up Football news:
- The Sparks (Nev.) Tribune reported on how a youth league in this Reno suburb is using the Heads Up Football program, talking to SYFL vice commissioner Devon Reese.
- Cypress Creek (Texas) Mirror reported on a Heads Up Clinic for coaches in the Cypress Fair school district of nearby Houston.
- The News of Delaware County in Holmes, Pennsylvania, reported on the Haverford Youth Football League, which is preparing for its third season as part of the Heads Up Football program.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor