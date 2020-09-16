Remembering the NFL's humble origins on its 100th birthday

The 10 franchises represented at Hay's meeting were the Akron Pros, the Canton Bulldogs (Jim Thorpe, the famed Olympian and the team's star halfback, was there with Hay), the Racine Cardinals, the Cleveland Indians, the Dayton Triangles, the Hammond Pros, the Muncie Flyers, the Rock Island Independents and the Rochester Jeffersons (Leo Lyons was there) and the Decatur Staleys, representing the Staley Starch Company, who had yet to play a game. Only two of the franchises survive to this day -- the Racine Cardinals are now the Arizona Cardinals. And the Decatur Staleys, who were represented at that meeting by the man their owner had hired to run the company's athletic department and coach the football team, Halas, moved to Chicago and were rechristened the Bears.

"Thinking back to September 17, 1920, and that meeting in Canton, Ohio, I am pretty sure none of us had the remotest idea what we were starting," Halas said in recorded remarks celebrating the 50th anniversary of the NFL in 1970.

Without enough chairs for everyone, some of the men sat on the running boards of the Hupmobiles, providing the romantic image that is part of NFL lore. Halas later recalled in that recording that Hupmobiles were among the most elegant cars of the post-World War I era, but Halas also mused about "what a spectacular change of setting it was" from that showroom in Canton just 50 years later, "when league meetings are conducted in plush, modern meeting rooms of metropolitan hotels."

But before those men could get to the business of creating a league, they had a dropout. Hay relayed the word that the Massillon Tigers were withdrawing for the 1920 season, but were still interested in joining the league. They were essentially holding their spot and, more to the point, blocking the manager of the Akron team from buying the Tigers and making them a traveling team, Horrigan said.

Then, according to the minutes, Thorpe, the boldest name, was unanimously elected as president of the fledgling league. A $100 fee was instituted to join the association, and Thorpe was instructed to form a committee to work with a lawyer on a constitution, bylaws and rules for the association. Each team was to mail to the association secretary, Art Ranney of the Akron Pros, a list of players used in the 1920 season by January 1, 1921, and the secretary would furnish each club with a copy of the roster. Ranney earned an early footnote in league history: In the meeting minutes, he mistakenly listed the Cardinals as from Racine, the Wisconsin town. The Cardinals, though, were based in Chicago and played their home games at Normal Park, which was located on the city's Racine Avenue.

"That's how humble it was," Horrigan said.

Finally, the minutes note that a Mr. Marshall of the tire division of the Brunswick-Balke-Collender Company, which is now best known for its boating brands like Sea Ray and Boston Whaler, presented a silver loving cup to be given to the team that won the association's championship. Any team that won it three times would be adjudged the owner.

"And this gave all of us a feeling we were involved in a project that had dignity and stability," Halas said of the cup.

The meeting was adjourned. For a league that now favors flyovers and fireworks, the news of the new association was met with little fanfare. The Canton Repository, the local paper, relegated the story to Page 3, with the news of the Bulldogs' signing of tackle Wilbur "Pete" Henry the lead story. Other newspaper reports explained the goals of the new league were to combat players' salary demands, to keep players from jumping from team to team and to protect college eligibility by forbidding college players from also playing with pro teams.