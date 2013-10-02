Remembering our friend Natalie Packer

Published: Oct 01, 2013 at 08:00 PM

Nine months. Nine months is how long Natalie Packer fought breast cancer before it took her life at the age of 30.

"Sometimes, I wake up thinking did this really happen that fast?" Natalie's uncle, Sam Heller, said.

But this isn't a story about Natalie's death at far too young an age; it's the story of how she lived.

Natalie, the oldest daughter of Bilhah and David Packer, grew up in Palmdale, Calif., playing soccer and mentoring her younger sister, Nicole. Natalie's family describes her as full of life, adventurous and strong-willed.

"She went after what she wanted and didn't back down from things," Nicole said.

One of those things Natalie wanted was a job with the NFL, and in 2008 she was hired by the NFL Media Group as a production generalist. Natalie worked in payroll and impacted so many employees in the Culver City, Calif., office. Her work earned her the Rookie of the Year award at the 2009 Commissioner's Awards.

"Just being nominated for it was huge for her," Nicole said.

When Natalie's treatments took her away from the office, her coworkers showed her just how much she meant to them. According to Natalie's family, coworkers called, emailed and texted her throughout her treatment to see how she was doing. And they stepped up in a big way last May, when Natalie put together a team for her local Relay For Life event. The event, sponsored by the American Cancer Society, raises money and awareness in an effort to save lives. Natalie's team raised approximately $12,000 -- an amount almost unheard of for first-year teams.

"When the walk occurred, she had just finished her last chemo session. It meant a lot to her," Nicole said.

Taking care of others and giving back were important parts of Natalie's life, so it should come as no surprise that she used her diagnosis as a chance to educate others about breast cancer. She wanted other women to know what to look for when doing their own breast self-exams.

"Natalie made the world feel this lump. 'Come, give me your hand, feel this,' " her sister remembered.

To honor Natalie, her uncle and aunt, Sam and Marlies Heller, decided to raise funds to donate an ambulance in Natalie's name to the city of Jerusalem.

"Every time that ambulance goes to save somebody's life, it'll be because Natalie was born," Sam Heller said.

To learn more about the A Crucial Catch campaign and the NFL's fundraising efforts for the American Cancer Society visit www.nfl.com/pink

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, sister of Bears LB Robert Quinn, wins Olympic gold in 100-meter hurdles

Hours after breaking an Olympic record in the women's 100-meter semi-finals, Jasmine Camacho-Quinn has won Olympic gold in Tokyo.
news

Cardinals LB Jordan Hicks voices displeasure over not being able to compete for starting spot

Entering the 2021 season, Cardinals LB Jordan Hicks faces the uncomfortable reality that he will no longer be holding down that No. 1 spot.
news

Colts QB Carson Wentz (foot) opting for rest, rehab over immediate surgery

Carson Wentz is holding off on surgery for now. The Colts QB plans to rest and rehab his foot injury over the next few days rather than undergo an immediate procedure, Ian Rapoport reports. This leaves the door open for Wentz to be available for Week 1.
news

Roundup: Injured Cowboys stars Amari Cooper, DeMarcus Lawrence 'in really good shape'

Amari Cooper and DeMarcus Lawrence won't be active when the Cowboys kick off the NFL preseason in the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday against the Steelers. But HC Mike McCarthy said they're making progress toward being available for the regular season.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW