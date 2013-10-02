Remembering our friend Natalie Packer

When Natalie's treatments took her away from the office, her coworkers showed her just how much she meant to them. According to Natalie's family, coworkers called, emailed and texted her throughout her treatment to see how she was doing. And they stepped up in a big way last May, when Natalie put together a team for her local Relay For Life event. The event, sponsored by the American Cancer Society, raises money and awareness in an effort to save lives. Natalie's team raised approximately $12,000 -- an amount almost unheard of for first-year teams.