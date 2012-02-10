Released by Raiders, CB Routt drawing interest from five teams

Published: Feb 10, 2012 at 09:50 AM

Veteran cornerback Stanford Routt was released by the Oakland Raiders Thursday in the first surprising move of the offseason, and it hasn't taken long for potential suitors to start lining up.

Wyche: The future is now

The 2011 campaign has ended ... which means next season is upon us! Steve Wyche has 12 storylines to follow in 2012. More ...

NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora reported Routt has free-agent visits scheduled with the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans, according to a league source.

Routt's agent, Vann McElroy, told ESPN Dallas no other visits have been scheduled, but that the Minnesota Vikings, Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys have also reached out about the 28-year-old cornerback.

Routt was released just one year into a restructured five-year, $54.5 million contract. Before the move, the Raiders were $8.8 million over the salary cap, according to NFL.com research.

The Cowboys have a connection to the cornerback through defensive coordinator Rob Ryan, who coached Routt with the Raiders.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL Fantasy Q&A Show: Who can you trust?

Week 14 is in the books, and we're answering your questions as we look ahead to a big Week 15 and the start of the fantasy playoffs. Today, we're joined by Patrick Claybon, and Adam Rank as they play Don't @ Me Bro and help you figure out what to do with some struggling, big-name players.

news

Move the Sticks: Honoring life of Mississippi State HC Mike Leach

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks, highlighting the life and legacy of Mike Leach.

news

NFL division title predictions: Bengals or Ravens in AFC North? Who takes moribund NFC South?

With four weeks remaining in the regular season, no division has been clinched. Which eight teams will end up on top? Eric Edholm predicts the winners, with an AFC North pick that might take you by surprise.

news

NFL, NFLPA reviewing handling of DeVante Parker's concussion in Patriots' win over Cardinals

The NFL and NFL Players Association are reviewing the circumstances surrounding the sequence of events of New England Patriots receiver DeVante Parker's concussion during Monday night's win over the Arizona Cardinals and his removal from the game.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE