Released by Raiders, CB Routt drawing interest from five teams

Veteran cornerback Stanford Routt was released by the Oakland Raiders Thursday in the first surprising move of the offseason, and it hasn't taken long for potential suitors to start lining up.
NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora reported Routt has free-agent visits scheduled with the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans, according to a league source.
Routt's agent, Vann McElroy, told ESPN Dallas no other visits have been scheduled, but that the Minnesota Vikings, Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys have also reached out about the 28-year-old cornerback.
Routt was released just one year into a restructured five-year, $54.5 million contract. Before the move, the Raiders were $8.8 million over the salary cap, according to NFL.com research.