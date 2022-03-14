Reggie Wayne joins Colts staff as WRs coach

Colts legend Reggie Wayne is re-joining the team -- as a coach.

The club on Monday announced coaching staff changes for the 2022 season, with the retired receiver in charge of the position he manned for 14 years in Indianapolis.

"He's a winner," Reich said in a statement. "He's a really smart player, a really motivated guy, very structured in how he works and what he does. And very analytical and intellectual in how he approaches the receiver position. So we've been talking about this for four years. The timing has not been right but now the time is right. So really excited for what he's going to bring to the room and to the team."

This will be the first full-time coaching job for the Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist. Wayne served as a volunteer wide receivers coach in 2018, the same year he was inducted into the franchise's Ring of Honor.

"It is a big step," Reich said. "There's a lot to learn and he knows that. He's a guy who's willing to put in the work, I know that. He knows that. We'll support him but the thing is, when you make a decision like that, you say, 'Why would you bring in a guy who's got no coaching experience?' Those little coaching things, not to minimize those, but you can learn those. But he has an upside into what he can bring to our team. That's what you bet on. You bet on that upside that he can bring."