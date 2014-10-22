Around the NFL

Reggie Bush: NFL team, Super Bowl will be in London

Published: Oct 22, 2014 at 05:41 AM

A yearly NFL sojourn to London always inspires at least one player to say that they would live there for a season, or at least that the league should entertain the idea of permanent residence across the pond.

This year's pro-London commentary comes to us from Lions running back Reggie Bush, who is getting acclimated to the early practice times as we speak for Sunday's game against Atlanta, which kicks off at early in the United States at 9:30 am ET.

"I think it's only a matter of time before an NFL team comes to London," Bush said, via ESPN.com. "And I think it's only a matter of time before they have a Super Bowl here, too. That's going to happen, for sure. I don't know when, but I definitely see that happening."

While the logistical issues, including the need for a U.S.-based training facility, staggered bye weeks and additional travel considerations have all been voiced, it does say something that a few players each season are at least considering the idea.

Commissioner Roger Goodell said as recently as July that a London-based team could be in the works within the next decade.

Bush's contract is up in 2017, so we'll see if he has a chance to experience the new franchise first-hand.

