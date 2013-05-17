Reggie Bush joins 'NFL AM'; all Friday's NFL news

Get a head start on the day's football talk with "NFL AM" at 6 a.m. ET on NFL Network. Today, Detroit Lions running back Reggie Bush talks about the expectations for his talented new team in 2013.

Here's what else is on tap for Friday:

Schein: Jets have to start Geno

_Schein-65x90.jpg

David Garrard's out. Who will the Jets turn to at QB? Forget about Mark Sanchez, Adam Schein says, and roll with Geno Smith.

» Players No. 70-61 on NFL Network's "The Top 100 Players of 2013" were revealed Thursday night, and no selection caused as much controversy as that of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Are there really 11 quarterbacks in the NFL better than the two-time Super Bowl champion?

» What's your opinion of the NFL's top 100 players? Make sure to get your vote in by May 31, and catch an encore showing of "The Top 100 Players of 2013: No. 70-61" today at 5 p.m. ET on NFL Network.

» NFL.com's Ian Rapoport tackles Victor Cruz, Kyle Love and all the latest inside NFL news in the Rap Sheet Rundown.

» Elliot Harrison's series on the top 20 games of 2012 continues with No. 11.

» Which quarterback has the strongest arm in the NFL today? NFL.com's analysts tackle the topic in our latest Instant Debate.

» Steve Wyche and Mark Kriegel debate which New York Jets' quarterback benefits most by David Garrard's retirement, the smartest QBs in the NFL and which team should be on HBO's "Hard Knocks" this season, on an all-new Double Coverage Podcast.

Harrison: Top 20 Games of 2012

The 2012 season was one for the ages. Which games will be remembered the most in NFL lore? Elliot Harrison gives you the Top 20.

More ...

» Shek and Adam Rank vent about the latest inaccuracies on "The Top 100 Players of 2013" list, including Ben Roethlisberger ranking behind 11 QBs and Demaryius Thomas ranking behind Dwayne Bowe, on an all-new Dave Dameshek Football Program. Finally, the week of podcasting closes with Marc Sessler and Dan Hanzus' "ATL Debate Club," with mind-bending questions like which Brandon Flowers -- the Kansas City Chiefs cornerback or The Killers front man -- would be better at the other's job.

» NFL Evolution reports that wide receiver Laurent Robinson, who suffered four concussions last season for the Jacksonville Jaguars, returned to his high school this week to talk to younger players about concussion awareness.

» Happy birthday to Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, who turns 28 on Friday, and to Minnesota Vikings quarterback Matt Cassel, who turns 31.

