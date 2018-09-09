Around the NFL

Ref: Review call was too late on Rob Gronkowski catch

Published: Sep 09, 2018 at 11:40 AM
Headshot_Author_Austin-Knoblauch_1400x1000
Austin Knoblauch

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski made a spectacular catch late in the first half against the Houston Texans -- unless he didn't.

Gronk's controversial 28-yard catch between two Texans defenders helped set up a Patriots touchdown five plays later to take a 21-6 lead into the locker room. But replays of the catch immediately cast doubt on whether Gronkowski had possession of the ball when he went down, so why wasn't it reviewed?

Well, NFL officials in New York tried to get the on-field officials' attention, but the call to the field came too late, referee Tony Corrente said after the Patriots' 27-20 victory.

"...The situation was that New York did get back to us," Corrente said, per the official pool report. "However, unfortunately, they didn't get to the game officials on the field until after the play had already started. ... They got to us on the field, but the play had already developed. It had started."

Since coaches cannot challenge on-field calls after the two-minute warning, they are forced to rely on the review officials to look at all questionable on-field calls during that period. If Texans coach Bill O'Brien had thrown the red challenge flag after the play, he would have been penalized.

O'Brien could've called a timeout in an effort to give Al Riveron, the NFL's senior vice president of officiating, a chance to get in touch with his officials, but as O'Brien said after the game, he shouldn't have to use a timeout in order to give referees time to determine whether a play should be reviewed.

"It's not my job to do that," O'Brien said. "... That's not my job to call a time out, to make their job easier. You know, what I am trying to do is make sure we go into halftime ... down 14-6. Say I call a time out there, they rule it a catch, now the Patriots have more time to put a play together."

Aaron Colvin, one of the players covering Gronk on the play, wasn't happy about what happened.

"That's BS in my opinion," Colvin said, per Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. "I don't think he caught that ball. I think that was the big play in the game, but it is what it is. We got to get that ball and make it unquestionable."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Nov. 29

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin: T.J. Watt is 'best defensive player on the planet right now' 

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin had high praise for star defender T.J. Watt when talking with reporters on Tuesday.
news

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll: Geno Smith (elbow) 'night and day' difference heading into Cowboys showdown 

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith played at less than 100 percent in the Thanksgiving night loss to the San Francisco 49ers, battling an elbow injury suffered in Week 11. Head coach Pete Carroll said "the difference was night and day" from Smith in practice. 
news

'Hard Knocks' spotlights Dolphins DB Jevon Holland's play 'that everyone will remember'

In the second episode of HBO's "Hard Knocks: In Season with the Miami Dolphins," safety Jevon Holland receives the game ball after he stole the show with a 99-yard pick-six to close out the first half of the Dolphins-Jets matchup on Black Friday. 
news

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin 'expects nothing but' Cardinals RB James Conner's 'absolute best' in Pittsburgh return

Mike Tomlin's familiarity with just how good James Conner is stands as the foremost reason he doesn't want Conner to have a happy homecoming Sunday when the Arizona Cardinals face the host Pittsburgh Steelers.
news

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor to undergo thumb surgery, miss multiple weeks

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor suffered a thumb injury that will require surgery and keep him out multiple weeks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 13 of 2023 NFL season

The Philadelphia Eagles can clinch a spot in the postseason -- with some help -- in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

Vikings activate WR Justin Jefferson (hamstring) off injured reserve

Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters on Tuesday that they would activate wide receiver Justin Jefferson (hamstring) later that day.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Nov. 28

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Best moment to stream on NFL+ from each Week 12 game of 2023 season

NFL.com breaks down the best moments to stream on NFL+ from each Week 12 game of the 2023 season.
news

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor's status in question due to thumb injury

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor suffered a thumb injury that requires further evaluation and puts his status in doubt moving forward, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday
news

Panthers owner David Tepper on Bryce Young: 'We are totally confident in that pick'

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper said on Tuesday the club remains behind No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young despite the rookie's struggles this season.