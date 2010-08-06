Reeling Broncos lose Dumervil's replacement to broken hand

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- The injury-ravaged Denver Broncos suffered yet another blow Friday when outside linebacker Jarvis Moss broke a bone in his right hand during the team's morning workout.
Moss will need surgery to fix the break and will likely miss two weeks of practice.
Moss had been running with the first-team base defense for the second day in place of Elvis Dumervil, whose season is in jeopardy after tearing a chest muscle Wednesday night.
Also, LenDale White, who was signed after tailbacks Knowshon Moreno and Correll Buckhalter went down with injuries, walked off with a trainer before the end of practice and didn't return.
And right guard Chris Kuper left practice during a running drill with what appeared to be a sprained right ankle. He limped to the training room and was replaced by Stanley Daniels.
White, signed Wednesday night to add depth at the position, was enjoying an increased workload before he got hurt Friday. It's unclear what was bothering the one-time top draft pick for the Tennessee Titans. He showed no outward signs of injury as an assistant trainer escorted him to the locker room.
During a team drill midway through practice, Moss came off the field to have his hand examined by head trainer Steve Antonopulos. The pair departed shortly afterward for the locker room. An X-ray and examination off-site revealed the extent of the damage.
Moss should be able to participate in games wearing a protective cast once the affected area is allowed time to fuse properly. Broncos safety Brian Dawkins went through a similar scenario last season, fracturing his right hand during the first week of August. Dawkins was back practicing in about two weeks and played in the regular-season opener with a large club-like cast.
Moss joined a growing list of Broncos who have been knocked out of training camp. Safety Josh Barrett (shoulder) and wide receiver Kenny McKinley (knee) already have landed on injured reserve and are gone for the season.
Also, All-Pro left tackle Ryan Clady is recovering from major knee surgery after getting hurt this offseason in a pickup basketball game, and outside linebacker Darrell Reid had offseason knee surgery and is on the physically unable to perform list.
Linebacker D.J. Williams has missed all but the opening practice of camp and a walkthrough for unspecified reasons.
