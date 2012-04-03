Reebok seeks to return to selling NY Tebow items

Published: Apr 03, 2012 at 03:45 PM

NEW YORK (AP) - Reebok wants a judge to lift a ban on its sale of apparel with the name of New York Jets quarterback Tim Tebow (TEE'-boh).

Reebok International Ltd. said Tuesday it can prove it wasn't selling merchandise in violation of its expired 10-year licensing deal with the NFL.

The ban came after Nike Inc. filed a lawsuit last week, days after Tebow was traded from Denver to New York. Nike has NFL licensing rights. The Beaverton, Ore.-based company says it'll lose a one-time opportunity if the ban on Reebok sales is lifted.

Reebok says it sold 6,000 Tebow Jets jerseys and 25,000 T-shirts, not enough to impact Nike sales. It says only a small number of jerseys and no T-shirts contained its logo or name.

Reebok is based in Canton, Mass. It's a subsidiary of Adidas AG.

