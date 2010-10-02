Redskins WR Banks activated for game vs. Eagles

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Redskins have brought wide receiver Brandon Banks back from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Banks was promoted Saturday, one week after he was waived to make room for running back Ryan Torain. Banks then was signed to the practice squad Monday.
Banks is an undrafted rookie who made the initial 53-man roster but was inactive for the first two games of the season.
Williams played in each of the first three games, catching six passes for 29 yards.
