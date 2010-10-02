Redskins WR Banks activated for game vs. Eagles

Published: Oct 02, 2010 at 02:05 PM

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Redskins have brought wide receiver Brandon Banks back from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Banks was promoted Saturday, one week after he was waived to make room for running back Ryan Torain. Banks then was signed to the practice squad Monday.

Banks is an undrafted rookie who made the initial 53-man roster but was inactive for the first two games of the season.

To make room for Banks, the Redskins waived running back Keiland Williams.

Williams played in each of the first three games, catching six passes for 29 yards.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Seahawks sign veteran RB Adrian Peterson to practice squad

Seattle signed a notable veteran back to its practice squad Wednesday in hopes of jump-starting a rush attack that has been largely stuck in the mud in 2021.
news

'Thursday Night Football' preview: What to watch for in Cowboys-Saints

NFL.com's Chase Goodbread breaks down four things to watch for when the Dallas Cowboys visit the New Orleans Saints on "Thursday Night Football".
news

NFL Week 13 injury report for 2021 NFL season

Check out the each team's injury report for Week 13 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 13 Fantasy Previews (aka Feeling Unlucky?)

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast to preview the Week 13 fantasy slate.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW