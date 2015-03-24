Around the NFL

Redskins won't rule out taking a QB with fifth pick

Published: Mar 24, 2015 at 09:18 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

Redskins coach Jay Gruden went out on a limb last month to anointRobert Griffin III as his starter heading into next season, but could all of that change?

Washington's newly appointed general manager, Scot McCloughan, said Tuesday at the NFL Annual Meeting that he wouldn't rule out taking a quarterback with the No. 5 overall pick in the draft, per ESPN.com's John Keim.

While McCloughan clarified that the Redskins would need to view a quarterback as the best player available, it's an indication that Washington might have something up its sleeve if, say, Oregon's Marcus Mariota fell to the Redskins.

It's also a clear signal that teams interested in moving up in the draft for a passer need to climb ahead of Washington -- or seek them out in a trade. That echoes what we heard from NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport, who told NFL Network on Sunday: "Do not be surprised if the Redskins' No. 5 overall pick is open for business."

After shipping a boatload of first-round picks to the Rams for the right to draft Griffin in 2012, Washington would do well to fleece another quarterback-needy team while rebuilding their own roster.

Still, there's mounds of evidence that Gruden is far from content with Griffin as his starter. The coach's West Coast scheme feels like a better fit for backup Kirk Cousins, and we don't view Gruden's endorsement of RGIII as impenetrable. Especially after McCloughan acknowledged Tuesday that Washington has yet to decide on picking up Griffin's fifth-year option, which would need to be done by May 3. "We've had some early discussion on it," McCloughan said, per CSN Washington. "We're still talking it through."

That's a decidedly lukewarm approach to take with your franchise quarterback, but it's painfully clear Gruden was never sold on Griffin playing that role to begin with.

If Gruden and McCloughan have quietly fallen for one of this year's draft-eligible passers, Washington sits in a good spot -- a rare spot -- to remake the position. And if they need to swing a trade of their own to switch spots with the Titans at No. 2, the Redskins possess the perfect bait to help grease the skids for a swap: Robert Griffin III.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps the inaugural Veteran Combine and discusses which star players were helped (and hurt) by free agency. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Davante Adams on RB Josh Jacobs' importance in Raiders offense: 'We're gonna need that guy' on the field

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams joined "NFL Total Access" on Friday to discuss the importance of teammate Josh Jacobs in the team's offense.

news

Jaguars LB Travon Walker focused on 'playing faster' with 'clear head' heading into second season

Heading into his second NFL season, Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Travon Walker says his focus is "playing faster" and with a "clear head" in 2023.

news

Browns WR Marquise Goodwin placed on non-football illness list, to miss start of training camp due to blood clots

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Marquise Brown will miss the start of training camp with blood clots in his legs and lungs, the team announced Friday. Brown was placed on the active/non-football illness list.

news

Josh Harris focused on revived fan experience, team culture in early days as Commanders owner

Thursday's approval of the sale of the Washington Commanders to a Josh Harris-led ownership group signified a new era for the franchise. In his introductory press conference Friday, Harris emphasized his three-pronged approach to reviving his new team, focusing largely on fan experience and team culture in the early days.

news

Panthers QB Bryce Young agrees to terms on four-year, $37.96 million rookie contract

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young has agreed to terms on his rookie deal, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

news

Giants sign WR Cole Beasley, add James Robinson to RB room

The Giants made two moves to bolster their offense on Friday, signing veteran wide receiver Cole Beasley and running back James Robinson.

news

Ravens sign RB Melvin Gordon to one-year deal, place J.K. Dobbins on PUP list

The Baltimore Ravens are signing veteran RB Melvin Gordon to a one-year contract worth up to $3.1 million, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports.

news

Justin Fields aiming to become first Bears QB to hit 4,000-yard passing mark in 2023

No Chicago Bears quarterback has hit the 4,000-yard passing mark in single season, but Justin Fields is planning on becoming the first to accomplish that feat in 2023.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, July 21

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Titans safety Kevin Byard agrees to restructured deal, lowering base salary to $11M

Months after rejecting a pay cut, Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Byard eventually took a shave. The Titans and Byard agreed to terms on a restructured contract for the 2023 season, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes earns third-career 99 rating in 'Madden NFL 24'

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes received a 99 rating in Madden NFL 24, EA Sports announced on Friday.

news

Jaguars assistant strength coach Kevin Maxen comes out as gay, a first for major U.S. men's pro sports

Jaguars assistant strength and conditioning coach Kevin Maxen has become the first male coach in the NFL or any of the four major American men's professional sports to publicly come out as gay.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More