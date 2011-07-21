Redskins, veteran RT Harris could be ideal fit in free agency

Published: Jul 21, 2011 at 05:59 AM

If the Washington Redskins plan to upgrade their subpar offensive line, this is an ideal offseason to do it.

After the NFL lockout is lifted, the largest pool of free agents in league history will become available. For a team that struggled both to protect the quarterback and run the ball, the Redskins will have a unique opportunity to turn a position of weakness into one of strength.

Denver Broncos right tackle Ryan Harris is the type of player the Redskins could use.

Selected in the third round of the 2007 NFL Draft during Mike Shanahan's run in Denver, Harris became a full-time starter by his second season. If a new collective bargaining agreement allows players to become free agents after four years of service, Harris is fair game for all 32 teams.

Harris was a guest on KCUV-FM in Denver on Tuesday, and said he was open to a reunion with the man who drafted him out of Notre Dame.

"I had a great experience with Mike Shanahan. (He) drafted me into the league, gave me my first opportunity," Harris said in a interview first reported by The Washington Times. "We had the No. 1 pass offensive line (in sacks per pass) and the No. 3 rushing offensive line (in yards per carry), so I know he's got a system that works. He knows how to put players together."

Durability issues represent the biggest red flag for Harris, who has missed 13 games the past two seasons because of toe and ankle injuries. But Harris, 26, proclaimed himself fully healthy Tuesday.

With incumbent Redskins right tackle Jammal Brown also a potential free agent, Harris could be a natural fit as a replacement.

"We definitely have our eye out for teams who we've identified are going to go after tackles in free agency," Harris said. "We're just going to weigh all our options. We're going to have a lot of options coming out ... and we'll see where that takes us."

