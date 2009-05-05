 Skip to main content
Redskins sign veteran offensive guard Bridges after minicamp tryout

Published: May 05, 2009 at 12:46 PM

**Jeremy Bridges**, G
Washington Redskins

Age: 29

Height: 6-4  Weight: 326

College: Southern Mississippi

Experience: 6 seasons

The Washington Redskins have signed offensive guard Jeremy Bridges, the team announced Tuesday.

The Redskins didn't disclose terms of the deal with Bridges, who did well in a three-day minicamp tryout last weekend.

"We're trying to get things done with Bridges," Zorn told the Redskins' team Web site Sunday. "He was one of the bright spots in these tryouts. We have to get him a physical."

Bridges has started 39 of the 62 games in which he has played since making his NFL debut with the Arizona Cardinals in 2004. After spending two seasons with the Cardinals, Bridges joined the Carolina Panthers, for whom he started all 14 games in which he played in 2006. Last season, Bridges played in 14 games for the Panthers, starting four.

Bridges was a sixth-round draft pick of the Philadelphia Eagles in 2003.

