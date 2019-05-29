Redskins sign No. 26 pick Montez Sweat to rookie deal

The second of Washington's two 2019 first-round picks is under contract.
The Redskins announced Wednesday that they signed defensive end Montez Sweat to his four-year rookie deal. As with all first-round contracts, Sweat's pact includes a fifth-year team option.
Washington traded back into the first round to draft Sweat at No. 26, after the Mississippi State defensive end fell due to a reported misdiagnosed heart issue. The 'Skins traded their No. 46 selection (Greedy Williams, CB, Browns) and a 2020 second-round pick to the Indianapolis Colts to grab Sweat.
Sweat, who was considered No. 12 on NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah's board prior to the draft, joins a Redskins front seven already stacked with SEC talent: Jonathan Allen, Daron Payne and Ryan Anderson, to name a few.
The defensive end has already made quite an impression on Redskins coach Jay Gruden, who expects Sweat to play right away.
"I have no doubt that he's going to play a lot," Gruden told reporters earlier this month. "The skillset that he has is quite evident. You see his length and then you watch him run after practice and he's faster than anybody we have probably right now. He has great length, great speed.
"Now, it's just a matter of transitioning into the defense -- both base and sub-fronts. So, we'll see how he does but definitely impressed with him, with the athletic body of work that he has. Now, it's a matter of getting him ready mentally and working on the fundamentals to go along with playing outside linebacker and defensive end in sub [package]."
The only remaining Redskins draftee currently left unsigned is third-round wide receiver Terry McLaurin.