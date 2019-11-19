Redskins RT: Haskins wasn't blaming O-line in video

"He's a young quarterback and he wants to be great. It's a sucky situation," Moses said. "I knew when he came over there his intentions. And everybody else might not have known, but I knew what he was asking. It wasn't, 'You guys have got to do better.' It was, 'Hey, help me feel this out because I need some direction.' That's what we're here for, as veterans and guys that have been here and been in the league and seen all these exotic looks -- to help him figure this out and figure it out together."