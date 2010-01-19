Redskins' Rinehart arrested in Iowa, charged with public intoxication

Washington Redskins guard Chad Rinehart has been arrested on public intoxication charges in Iowa after he pulled on a locked door at a pizza restaurant.
University of Northern Iowa police spokesman Dave Zariffs says officers responded to a door alarm at Mojo's Pizza House in Cedar Falls about 2 a.m. Monday. When they arrived, they found Rinehart pulling on a locked door.
A police report says Rinehart, who played at Northern Iowa from 2004 to 2007, appeared to be intoxicated. Rinehart refused a breath test and was arrested.
Rinehart was taken to the Black Hawk County jail and released by court order.
Rinehart is a native of Boone, Iowa. He made four starts for the Redskins last season before breaking his right leg.
The team issued a statement saying it was "aware of this incident" but had no further comment.
