Saturday, Jun 20, 2020 12:03 PM

Redskins retiring No. 49 jersey in honor of Bobby Mitchell

Jeremy Bergman

Around The NFL Writer

In the near-88-year history of the Washington Redskins franchise, only one number had ever been retired: Sammy Baugh's No. 33. Only one, until Saturday.

Washington announced it is retiring No. 49 in honor of Hall of Famer Bobby Mitchell. In addition to that rare honor, the 'Skins are naming the lower bowl at FedEx Field after Mitchell.

The lower bowl had previously been named after former Redskins owner George Preston Marshall, whose statue outside Washington's old home at RFK Stadium was removed Friday after being vandalized.

"There is no one more deserving of these honors than the late Bobby Mitchell," Washington owner Daniel Snyder said in a statement. "Bobby was one of the most influential players not only in our team's history, but in the National Football League. He excelled on the field, in the front office and most importantly in his community where he had a tremendous impact on the lives of so many through his charitable efforts. He was one of the greatest men I have ever known."

Mitchell, who died in April, was the franchise's first Black player after the organization was the last to integrate in 1962. After spending the first four years of his career with the Cleveland Browns, Mitchell was traded to D.C. in 1962 along with Leroy Jackson for Ernie Davis.

Mitchell led the league in receiving in 1962 and 1963 and receptions in '62. He was named to four Pro Bowls, three with Washington from 1962 through 1964, and was a first-team All-Pro in '62, when he hauled in 72 catches for 1,382 yards and 11 scores.

After 11 years in the league. Mitchell retired after the 1968 season with 1,034 touches, 10,689 yards from scrimmage and 83 total TDs. An electric return man, Mitchell also scored eight TDs on punt and kick returns during his career.

He was enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1983.

Following his playing days, Mitchell spent the rest of of his football life as an executive with the Redskins organization, rising to the rank of assistant general manager. Altogether, he spent 41 years with the organization, winning three Super Bowls as an exec.

The last Redskins player to wear No. 49 was tight end Leonard Stephens, who briefly wore it in 2002, per Pro Football Reference. He will be the last active player to do so in burgundy and gold.

Mitchell's jersey will be officially retired at a jersey ceremony at a future home game, the team said.

"This honor would have meant the world to him," Mitchell's daughter, Terri, said in a statement. "He would have been thrilled, appreciative and humbled. He felt that the retiring of a jersey is the ultimate recognition of an athlete. My father was a great family man who would have embraced this well-deserved recognition of his many accomplishments."

Related Content

49ers player tests positive for COVID-19
news

49ers player tests positive for COVID-19

A San Francisco 49ers player who was working out in Nashville has tested positive for COVID-19, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday. 
George Preston Marshall statue removed at RFK Stadium
news

George Preston Marshall statue removed at RFK Stadium

A monument to the former and first Washington Redskins owner George Preston Marshall was removed from the franchise's former home, RFK Stadium, on Friday. 
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks to throw against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
news

Myriad marquee matchups await Patrick Mahomes in 2020

As the Chiefs look to repeat, Patrick Mahomes is the face of the best team in the world, arguably the finest quarterback in all the land and as the schedule makers would have it, one half of myriad marquee matchups.

Chicago Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack (52) in coverage during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 in Green Bay. The Packers beat the Bears 21-13. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
news

Khalil Mack moving ahead 'with something to prove'

Dismayed by the Bears failing to make the playoffs and his individual performance in 2019, Mack is working to make sure the season ahead is far removed from the disappointment left behind. 
NFL teams commemorate Juneteenth holiday 
news

NFL teams commemorate Juneteenth holiday 

On Friday, teams from across the NFL are observing Juneteenth and its impact across social media. 
Panthers OC considers WR Curtis Samuel 'critical' to team's success
news

Panthers OC considers WR Curtis Samuel 'critical' to team's success

Joe Brady inherited some exciting players to build his first NFL offense with, most notably first-team All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey. All eyes will be on the 2019 Pro Bowler but the first-year Panthers offensive coordinator believes receiver Curtis Samuel is going to be Carolina's X factor.
New York Jets strong safety Jamal Adams in action during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
news

Jets All-Pro safety Jamal Adams officially requests trade

Jamal Adams' star has quickly risen in his three NFL seasons in the Big Apple but it appears his relationship with the New York Jets has all but soured to a point beyond repair. On Thursday, the All-Pro safety formally requested to be traded.
'Hard Knocks' ready to descend on L.A. despite ongoing pandemic
news

'Hard Knocks' ready to descend on L.A. despite ongoing pandemic

The upcoming season of the popular HBO docuseries "Hard Knocks" will be unlike any other in the show's history. Not only will the program feature both L.A.-based franchises but the show's producers have the added hurdle of figuring out how to execute their unique vision all while navigating the restrictions surrounding NFL teams due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Josh Gordon (10) sets up against the Carolina Panthers during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)
news

Former Seahawks WR Josh Gordon submits letter for reinstatement

Josh Gordon submitted his letter for reinstatement to the NFL, Tom Pelissero reports. The former Seahawks receiver is hoping his indefinite suspension will be lifted in time for training camp. 
Dr. Allen Sills: NFL will make public health adjustments as necessary
news

Dr. Allen Sills: NFL will make public health adjustments as necessary

NFL chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills said Thursday the league "will make adjustments as necessary to meet the public health environment as we prepare to play the 2020 season as scheduled."
Rams, Chargers to be featured on unprecedented season of 'Hard Knocks'
news

Rams, Chargers to be featured on unprecedented season of 'Hard Knocks'

HBO Sports and NFL Films will follow not one, but two NFL franchises with "Hard Knocks: Los Angeles," an unprecedented iteration of the beloved docuseries that will deliver unfiltered, all-access looks inside the training camps of the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers.
