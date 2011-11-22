Redskins release Choice, add Royster to active roster

ASHBURN, Va. -- Running back Tashard Choice was released by the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, two days after making his debut for them against his former team, the Dallas Cowboys.
On NFL Network
"NFL Replay" will re-air the Cowboys' 27-24 OT win over the Redskins on Tuesday, Nov. 22
at 9:30 p.m. ET.
The Redskins also signed running back Evan Royster to their active roster from their practice squad and added running back Tristan Davis to the practice squad.
Washington claimed Choice after Dallas waived him late last month. He appeared in one game with the Redskins, carrying six times for 7 yards in a 27-24 overtime loss to the Cowboys on Sunday.
The Redskins took Royster in the sixth round of April's draft. Davis was on Washington's practice squad before being released Nov. 8.
Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press