Redskins re-sign OT Heyer, DT Montgomery

ASHBURN, Va. -- Restricted free agents Stephon Heyer and Anthony Montgomery have re-signed with the Washington Redskins, the team announced Wednesday.
Heyer started all 16 games for the Redskins last season, 13 at right tackle and three at left tackle. He joined the team as an undrafted rookie out of Maryland in 2007.
Montgomery has played in 42 games with 22 starts at defensive tackle over four seasons. He was a fifth-round draft pick in 2006 from Minnesota.
Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press