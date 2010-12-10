Redskins RB Torain ready to return after four-game absence

Published: Dec 10, 2010 at 06:36 AM

ASHBURN, Va. -- Washington Redskins running back Ryan Torain is set to return after missing four games with a hamstring injury.

Redskins coach Mike Shanahan said Friday that Torain had no setbacks this week and "should be full-go" for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Torain is the Redskins' leading rusher with 391 yards this season. His return should boost a struggling ground attack that also has been missing Clinton Portis, who is out with a season-ending injury.

Safety LaRon Landry and cornerback Carlos Rogers have a chance to play Sunday, although both were limited in Friday's practice. Landry has missed three games with a left Achilles' tendon injury, and Rogers has missed two of the last three games with sore hamstrings.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Chiefs QB Chad Henne announces retirement following Super Bowl LVII victory

Chiefs backup quarterback Chad Henne announced his retirement through Instagram on Sunday following Kansas City's 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

news

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce on earning second Super Bowl ring: 'It's a whole other feeling to get two'

Following the Chiefs' 38-35 win over the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, TE Travis Kelce fought back emotions when talking about beating his brother Jason and the effect the win will have on Andy Reid's legacy going forward.

news

Chiefs coach Andy Reid after winning Super Bowl LVII: 'I think I'm going to hang around'

Andy Reid, awash in celebratory confetti following his Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl LVII win over the Philadelphia Eagles, said he's staying put as the franchise's head coach.

news

Eagles CB James Bradberry on crucial third-down penalty: 'It was holding'

Eagles cornerback James Bradberry told reporters following Philadelphia's loss in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday that he held Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster on a crucial third down in the fourth quarter.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE