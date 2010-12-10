Redskins RB Torain ready to return after four-game absence

ASHBURN, Va. -- Washington Redskins running back Ryan Torain is set to return after missing four games with a hamstring injury.
Redskins coach Mike Shanahan said Friday that Torain had no setbacks this week and "should be full-go" for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Torain is the Redskins' leading rusher with 391 yards this season. His return should boost a struggling ground attack that also has been missing Clinton Portis, who is out with a season-ending injury.
Safety LaRon Landry and cornerback Carlos Rogers have a chance to play Sunday, although both were limited in Friday's practice. Landry has missed three games with a left Achilles' tendon injury, and Rogers has missed two of the last three games with sore hamstrings.
Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press