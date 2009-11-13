Redskins RB Betts questionable vs. Broncos with sprained ankle

Published: Nov 13, 2009 at 07:55 AM

Washington Redskins running back Ladell Betts is questionable for Sunday's game, in which he had been slated to start in place of injured Clinton Portis.

Redskins coach Jim Zorn said Friday he believes Betts will play against the Denver Broncos despite a sprained ankle, but he's also prepared to go with a running back by committee of Betts, Rock Cartwright and Quinton Ganther.

Portis is out after sustaining a concussion during last weekend's loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Stephon Heyer, who was moved from left tackle to right tackle this week, also is listed as questionable with a sprained knee.

Zorn also said that Chad Rinehart has regained the right guard spot. Will Montgomery had started the last three games there.

Zorn said he will wait until Saturday to decide on a punter. Hunter Smith didn't practice because of a lingering right groin injury and is listed as questionable, meaning Sam Paulescu could play in his second game with the Redskins.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

