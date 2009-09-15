Redskins, Rams still looking for first win

Last meeting
Josh Brown connected on a winning 49-yard field goal as time expired to lift the Rams past the Redskins, 19-17, in Week 6 of last season.
Streaks
The Redskins have won six of the past nine meetings and own a commanding 22-10-1 overall series lead, including the playoffs.
Last week
The Rams struggled to move offensively and wore down defensively in a 28-0 loss at Seattle. ... Washington fell behind 17-0 in the first half and could not mount a comeback vs. the Giants, losing 23-17.
Keep your eye on ...
Steve Spagnuolo's mastery of the Redskins: The Rams rookie coach gave the Redskins fits when he was the Giants' defensive coordinator from 2007-08. He made stopping Clinton Portis a priority and used a complex blend of blitzes and disguised coverages to confuse Jason Campbell. His personnel was better with the Giants, but he will likely try to stymie the Redskins with a similar defensive strategy.
Donnie Avery's ability to go deep: Last year's contest between St. Louis and Washington turned when Avery beat since departed Leigh Torrence for a 43-yard catch on third-and-13 late in the fourth quarter. The play set up Brown's winning kick. The Rams will no doubt look to use Avery on a variety of long patterns against a Redskins secondary that looked vulnerable in Week 1.
The Redskins' pass rush: Albert Haynesworth was expected to help Washington improve its pass rush tremendously. Though the Redskins got close to Giants QB Eli Manning on several occasions last week, they were only able to bring him down once when Andre Carter forced a fumble. The Rams' offensive line has several question marks and Haynesworth and Co. will no doubt be eager to bring down Marc Bulger and force him into mistakes.
Did you know?
Rams RB Steven Jackson has 405 scrimmage yards in three career games against the Redskins. ... St. Louis safety Oshiomogho Atogwe has 14 interceptions since 2007, the most in the NFC during that span. ... When Portis rushes for 100 yards or more, his teams are 33-10 throughout his career.