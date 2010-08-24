Redskins QB McNabb to miss game vs. Jets with sprained ankle

Notes: Tuesday was Shanahan's 58th birthday, but it didn't sound as if he was planning much in the way of a celebration. "It's kind of tough during camp," he said. "But the players gave me a hard time." ... Shanahan also said he hasn't had time to watch HBO's "Hard Knocks," which this year is featuring Friday's opponent, the Jets. "I haven't watched TV since I've been in camp," the coach said. "That's not much of a life, is it?" ... TE/FB Dennis Morris sat out practice after hurting his knee during Monday's session. Shanahan said he hopes Morris will return Wednesday.