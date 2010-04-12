Redskins QB Campbell signs tender, but trade remains a possibility

Jason Campbell has signed his $3.1 million tender with the Washington Redskins, taking him off the market as a restricted free agent while leaving open the possibility of a trade.
After the Redskins traded for QB Donovan McNabb, NFL Network's Jason La Canfora reported that Campbell met with coach Mike Shanahahn the following Monday. He was given permission to explore a trade, but couldn't find a team that would make a suitable offer to him having a first-round tender, so he signed the tender Monday.
The move puts the onus back on the Redskins to find a trade partner for Campbell. Their best chance might come during next week's draft.
Campbell is hopeful to have a chance to start elsewhere, a league source told La Canfora.
The Redskins also signed free agent nose tackle Anthony Bryant, who spent last year on the New York Giants practice squad.
