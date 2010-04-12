Redskins QB Campbell signs tender, but trade remains a possibility

Published: Apr 12, 2010 at 09:48 AM

Jason Campbell has signed his $3.1 million tender with the Washington Redskins, taking him off the market as a restricted free agent while leaving open the possibility of a trade.

After the Redskins traded for QB Donovan McNabb, NFL Network's Jason La Canfora reported that Campbell met with coach Mike Shanahahn the following Monday. He was given permission to explore a trade, but couldn't find a team that would make a suitable offer to him having a first-round tender, so he signed the tender Monday.

The move puts the onus back on the Redskins to find a trade partner for Campbell. Their best chance might come during next week's draft.

Campbell is hopeful to have a chance to start elsewhere, a league source told La Canfora.

Campbell has stopped attending voluntary workouts at Redskins Park and is not expected to attend this weekend's three-day minicamp. The Redskins hope to get a mid-round pick back for him, a league source told La Canfora. Campbell was one of the team's two first-round picks in 2005.

The Redskins also signed free agent nose tackle Anthony Bryant, who spent last year on the New York Giants practice squad.

Information from The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL community celebrates Mother's Day

It's Mother's Day and the NFL community took a moment to celebrate moms all over the world.
news

Rob Gronkowski donates $1.2 million to renovate Boston playground

The former New England Patriot hand-delivered a $1.2 million check on Friday to renovate the aging Charlesbank Playground in Boston's Charles River Esplanade.
news

Jets rookie QB Zach Wilson: Starting job has 'got to be earned'

Zach Wilson is primed to be the Jets' starting QB after the organization traded ﻿Sam Darnold﻿ before the draft. The No. 2 overall pick understands the significance of the role, but it's not his primary focus as New York holds rookie minicamp this weekend.
news

Panthers hire Bills personnel director Dan Morgan to be assistant general manager

Dan Morgan is headed to his original NFL home, for his biggest job yet. The Panthers announced Saturday they have hired their former star linebacker to be the assistant general manager.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW