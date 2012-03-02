Redskins put franchise tag on TE Fred Davis

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) - The Washington Redskins have placed their franchise tag on tight end Fred Davis, who was suspended by the NFL for the last four games of last season for violating the league's substance abuse policy.

Despite missing a quarter of the season, Davis was second on the Redskins with 59 catches and 796 yards receiving, both career highs.

In four NFL seasons since being drafted out of Southern Cal, Davis has 131 catches for 1,648 yards and 12 touchdowns.

The Redskins also announced Friday that they tendered one-year free-agent contracts to kicker Graham Gano and guard Kory Lichtensteiger.

Lichtensteiger started the first five games last season before going on injured reserve after hurting his right knee.

