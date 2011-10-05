Redskins' Paul not pleased with $20K fine from NFL for hit

Published: Oct 05, 2011 at 07:39 AM

ASHBURN, Va. -- Washington Redskins rookie wide receiver Niles Paul says he has been fined $20,000 by the NFL for a helmet-to-helmet hit while covering a punt during Sunday's victory over the St. Louis Rams.

Paul announced the fine Wednesday on his Twitter account. He added that it was a "horrible way to start off my bye week!"

The fifth-round draft pick crashed into Rams returner Austin Pettis late in the second quarter of Sunday's 17-10 win. Paul was assessed a 15-yard personal-foul penalty on the play.

