Redskins name Spanos linebacker's coach, retain Olivadotti

Published: Jan 16, 2010 at 04:48 AM

The Washington Redskins announced that they have named Lou Spanos as their Linebackers Coach and retained Kirk Olivadotti as Defensive Assistant.

Spanos comes to Washington after spending the previous 15 seasons as a defensive assistant with the Pittsburgh Steelers. While in Pittsburgh, Spanos worked closely with the linebackers and was one of only three assistant coaches to be with the team for its Super Bowl XXX, Super Bowl XL and Super Bowl XLIII appearances.

Haslett at the helm

Lou Spanos and Kirk Olivadotti will be working under the direction of Jim Haslett, who was officially announced as the new defensive coordinator by the Redskins.  **More ...**

"Lou has been a vital part of a Steelers defense that has had an amazing run of success of the last 15 years, particularly from the linebacker position," Redskins Executive Vice President/Head coach Mike Shanahan said. "He has familiarity working with Jim and he will be a tremendous asset to our staff."

During his 15 seasons working with the Steelers, their defense ranked among the top 10 in the NFL 13 times, including four No. 1 rankings. Spanos coached nine different linebackers who combined for 19 Pro Bowl appearances. Additionally, James Harrison earned the Associated Press NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award in 2008, while Kendrell Bell was the Associated Press Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2001.

Spanos joined the Steelers in 1994 as an intern in the scouting department before being promoted to a defensive assistant after one season.

Olivadotti originally joined the Redskins in 2000 as defensive quality control/defensive backs assistant, a position he held for four seasons. In 2004, he became defensive quality control/special teams assistant, before moving to defensive line assistant/special teams assistant in 2006. Olivadotti served as linebackers coach from 2007-09, when last season he tutored rookie Brian Orakpo to a Pro Bowl berth.

"K.O. has great versatility and will be a tremendous help to our entire defensive staff, just as he has for the past 10 years here," Shanahan said. "He has made a quick impression on me and I am happy to be able to keep him with our team."

