Redskins name Jennifer King as coaching intern

Published: Feb 10, 2020 at 07:14 AM
Nick Shook

Less than two weeks after Katie Sowers became the first woman and openly gay coach to coach in the Super Bowl, the NFL continues to move forward with involvement of women on the sidelines.

The Washington Redskinsannounced Monday they have named Jennifer King a full-year coaching intern.

King's path to Washington is directly tied to Ron Rivera, as she interned with the Carolina Panthers during the offseason in 2018 and 2019, assisting Lance Taylor with wide receivers in 2018 and working with running backs in 2019. Rivera is bringing her on for a full year of experience to be gained working with the Redskins as part of his new staff in Washington.

"Jennifer is a bright young coach and will be a great addition to our staff," Rivera said. "Her familiarity with my expectations as a coach and my firsthand knowledge of her work ethic and preparation were big factors in bringing her to the Redskins."

King most recently coached as an offensive assistant at Dartmouth College, working with wide receivers as part of a staff that led Darmouth to a 9-1 finish and Ivy League title. She gained a large portion of her football experience by starring as a seven-time All American quarterback and receiver for the Carolina Phoenix of the Women's Football Alliance from 2006-2017. Nicknamed "Jet," King also played receiver and defensive back for the New York Sharks and won the 2018 WFA National Championship in 2018 before playing receiver and safety for the D.C. Divas in 2019.

King also served as an assistant receivers coach and special teams assistant for the Arizona Hotshots of the short-lived Alliance of American Football. The Hotshots ranked second in yards per game and points per game when the league abruptly folded after eight games.

