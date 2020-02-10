Redskins name Jennifer King as coaching intern

King most recently coached as an offensive assistant at Dartmouth College, working with wide receivers as part of a staff that led Darmouth to a 9-1 finish and Ivy League title. She gained a large portion of her football experience by starring as a seven-time All American quarterback and receiver for the Carolina Phoenix of the Women's Football Alliance from 2006-2017. Nicknamed "Jet," King also played receiver and defensive back for the New York Sharks and won the 2018 WFA National Championship in 2018 before playing receiver and safety for the D.C. Divas in 2019.