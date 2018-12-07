Redskins' Mark Sanchez worth rooting for in return to relevance

If I were Sanchez, and some punk reporter was asking about the lowest moment in my career six years after the fact, I'd climb atop the podium and deliver a Randy Savage elbow smash. But that's me. Sanchez is SoCal cool and always has been. He could have made excuses after the Butt Fumble, but he didn't. He could have went public with his anger when the ridiculous Tim Tebow circus came to Florham Park in 2012, but he didn't. He could have buried Ryan when he was placed behind an offensive line of camp bodies late in a 2013 preseason game, a foolish coach's decision that led to a season-ending shoulder injury and the unofficial end of his Jets career ... but he didn't.