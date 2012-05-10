Redskins mark 80th year with bubble, throwbacks

Published: May 10, 2012 at 04:57 PM

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) - The Washington Redskins will celebrate their 80th anniversary season with a new dome and some old-looking uniforms.

The Redskins unveiled their new indoor practice bubble Thursday and the throwback uniforms they'll wear for two home games this season.

The uniforms feature a deeper burgundy jersey with burnished gold pants and helmets. The helmets have been designed to resemble footballs.

The bubble has been a priority since Mike Shanahan became coach two years ago. The Redskins and Cincinnati Bengals had been the northernmost NFL teams without an indoor practice facility.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Why Seattle CANNOT trade Russell Wilson; plus, the strategy driving Miami's win streak and more

In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks says the Seahawks would be crazy to trade Russell Wilson. Plus, the strategy that's driving Miami's win streak, Tennessee's real MVP and a stud pass catcher who deserves far more attention.
news

Week 17 injury report for 2021 NFL season

Check out the each team's injury report for Week 17 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Niners QB Jimmy Garoppolo (thumb) doubtful; Trey Lance expected to start vs. Texans 

﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ was listed as doubtful with a thumb injury on Friday's injury report following a week in which Garoppolo did not participate in practice. Rookie backup Trey Lance is expected to start, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Broncos place WR Jerry Jeudy, OLB Bradley Chubb on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Broncos have lost two key players for their pivotal Week 17 game. Receiver ﻿Jerry Jeudy﻿ and edge rusher ﻿Bradley Chubb﻿ are headed to the reserve/COVID-19 list, NFL Network's James Palmer reported.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW