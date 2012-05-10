Redskins mark 80th year with bubble, throwbacks

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) - The Washington Redskins will celebrate their 80th anniversary season with a new dome and some old-looking uniforms.
The Redskins unveiled their new indoor practice bubble Thursday and the throwback uniforms they'll wear for two home games this season.
The uniforms feature a deeper burgundy jersey with burnished gold pants and helmets. The helmets have been designed to resemble footballs.
The bubble has been a priority since Mike Shanahan became coach two years ago. The Redskins and Cincinnati Bengals had been the northernmost NFL teams without an indoor practice facility.