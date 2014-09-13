Around the NFL

Redskins' Jordan Reed frustrated about 'fluke' injuries

Published: Sep 13, 2014 at 04:12 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Jordan Reed will miss his eighth game in two seasons when his Washington Redskins teammates take on the Jacksonville Jaguarson Sunday without the tight end.

"It's just frustrating, man," Reed said of the current hamstring injury suffered last week, per CSN Washington. "It's just one thing after another. Just got to keep positive, just keep grinding and hopefully things will turn out for me."

Reed has suffered a quad injury, a concussion and now a hamstring injury in his first two seasons. The 24-year-old pass catcher doesn't believe he's injury prone -- he's just having a string of bad luck.

"All three injuries I've had are just kind of fluke things, it just kind of happens, nothing I could really do," Reed said. "I just got to let (the hamstring injury) take its course and work hard on coming back as I fast as I can."

Reed is a dynamic presence over the middle and a security blanket for Robert Griffin III. The tight end was high on our "Making the Leap" series this season because of his speed, playmaking and field-stretching ability down the seam.

Reed's biggest hurdle to busting out was missing time with injuries. After one week he's not off to a good start.

