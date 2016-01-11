Around the NFL

Redskins' Jason Hatcher contemplating retirement

Published: Jan 11, 2016 at 03:18 AM
Is Jason Hatcher ready to call it quits?

The Redskins defensive end told reporters he was contemplating retirement, going so far as to broach the subject with general manager Scot McCloughan after Sunday's 35-18 wild-card loss to the Packers.

"I've been thinking lately about this being my last year, you know, retiring," said Hatcher, per Rick Tandler of CSN Mid-Atlantic. "One thing I've got to pray about. (McCloughan) said he wanted me around."

Hatcher recorded two sacks in 15 games this season, but made his presence felt outside the box score with consistent pressure on the quarterback. Still, he turns 34 before next season and isn't certain he's ready for an 11th NFL campaign, even if McCloughan is willing to pay his $6.5 million salary.

"I still love the game, I've just got to pray about it and see what my family said about it," Hatcher said. "He's (McCloughan) a great guy, I'm glad I met him. He believed in me as a leader and as a player. It's hard to not come back. But at the same time I've got to do what's best for me and the family."

Whatever he decides, Hatcher doesn't expect to take long, saying: "I'm not going to hold them up on my decision. I'm going to make it pretty quick ... We'll see how everything plays out."

